BREAKING: Shock decisions as Portsmouth announce retained list
Pompey have carried out a ruthless culling of their title heroes with a swathe of players departing Fratton Park.
The Blues have announced their retained list, with long-serving defender Sean Raggett’s exit from PO4 confirmed.
Raggett’s departure will resonate with supporters, coming so soon after the longest-serving member of Mousinho’s squad won League One after five years at the club. And right-back Joe Rafferty is also on his way, after playing a central role in helping his team to title glory this season.
In a surprise move, Pompey have opted not to take up Joe Morrell’s contract option - with it the same story for Zak Swanson.
That doesn’t mean the door is closed for the duo, however, with talks taking place over new terms.
Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie have been offered new deals, with the pair wanted as part of John Mousinho’s Championship adventure.
Pack has cemented himself in Fratton legend, after captaining Pompey to the title and being named The News’ player of the season.
Ogilvie has been a pillar of consistency in three years at the club, and now looks set to extend his stay in the Championship.
There’s to be a Fratton future for promising keeper Toby Steward, who is set to sign fresh terms.
Midfielder Lee Evans and keeper Matt Macey depart, however, along with winger Josh Martin who arrived this season.
Homegrown talent Haji Mnoga is also on his way after spending this season out on loan with Aldershot. The Somers Town lad is the longest-serving registered player, after he made his senior debut in 2018.
And it’s a similar story for Hayling Island’s Harry Jewitt-White, who spent this season with Havant and Waterlooville and made two Bristol Street Motors Trophy appearances.
Josh Dockerill has been released, after suffering terrible fortune when picking up a serious knee injury at Gosport last July after being handed a one-year deal.
Ryan Schofield and Liam Vincent also depart, in what amounts to a huge clearout ahead of Pompey’s Championship return.
Loanees Tino Anjorin, Alex Robertson, Abu Kamara and Myles Peart-Harris return to their parent clubs.
Colby Bishop, Terry Devlin, Paddy Lane, Callum Lang, Tom Lowery, Tom McIntyre, Owen Moxon, Will Norris, Regan Poole, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully, Conor Shaughnessy, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Toby Steward, Ryley Towler, Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi are all contracted for next season.
Academy scholars Mitch Aston, Kevin Bosaka, Sam Folarin, Jack Fox, Maxwell Hurst, Harvey Laidlaw, Koby Mottoh, Dan Murray, Destiny Ojo, Malachi Osei-Owusu, Brian Quarm and Bastian Smith have also all been released.
