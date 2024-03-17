The in-form Blues aren’t there just yet. But an excellent 1-0 victory at Peterborough moved them a significant step closer to the Championship, allowing the party planners to at least convene!

No doubt there’ll be a few bumps in the road, with John Mousinho’s side still having to navigate their way to the second tier with the odd additional injury thrown into their path.

But with another superb backing of 4,019 fans for company on Saturday and the Blues speeding along nicely in top gear, there’s no sign of Mousinho’s men applying the breaks and easing up!

A near two-week break will aid their drive towards promotion and allow the players to recharge their batteries for the final few miles of what has been an enjoyable journey.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of Pompey’s well-travelled faithful as they helped the Blues stay on course for their long-awaited trip back to the Championship.

God speed, Pompey!

