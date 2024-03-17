61 cracking images as 4,019 boisterous Portsmouth fans leave Peterborough believing Blues are going up: gallery

Who cares about M25 road works and diversions when there’s a Pompey promotion party in the offing.
By Mark McMahon, Mark McMahon
Published 17th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

The in-form Blues aren’t there just yet. But an excellent 1-0 victory at Peterborough moved them a significant step closer to the Championship, allowing the party planners to at least convene!

No doubt there’ll be a few bumps in the road, with John Mousinho’s side still having to navigate their way to the second tier with the odd additional injury thrown into their path.

But with another superb backing of 4,019 fans for company on Saturday and the Blues speeding along nicely in top gear, there’s no sign of Mousinho’s men applying the breaks and easing up!

A near two-week break will aid their drive towards promotion and allow the players to recharge their batteries for the final few miles of what has been an enjoyable journey.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of Pompey’s well-travelled faithful as they helped the Blues stay on course for their long-awaited trip back to the Championship.

God speed, Pompey!

4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough

1. Pompey fans at Peterborough

4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough

2. Pompey fans at Peterborough

4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough

3. Pompey fans at Peterborough

4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough

4. Pompey fans at Peterborough

4,019 Pompey fans enjoyed the Blues' 1-0 win at Peterborough Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:BluesPeterboroughPompeyPortsmouthM25John Mousinho