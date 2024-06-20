Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His goal return this term tallied a mind-blowing 62 finishes.

And that takes his total across two seasons to an almost incomprehensible 112 efforts, for one of the finest exponents of the art of goalscoring.

But such a sensational haul doesn’t come as a surprise to those following the exploits of former Pompey striker Brett Pitman, over the past couple of years.

In fact, anyone who watched the former Fratton favourite break goalscoring landmarks at PO4 or make his mark across the EFL in his pro career, wouldn’t be shocked to hear of the arch-poacher continuing to hit the back of the net for fun at the age of 36.

There would be a fair few eyebrows raised, however, that he finds himself looking for a new club after being released at the end of another memorable campaign in the striker’s career.

Yet, that is the position Pitman finds himself in, after firing ninth-tier Shaftesbury to promotion from the Wessex League Premier Division.

Inevitably, it was the man who arrived at PO4 in 2017 who blasted the Dorset side to glory, with the only goal of the game in their play-off final with AFC Stoneham in April.

It ensured a place in the Southern League Division One South for the 2024-25 campaign for the Rockies, but it also effectively finished Pitman’s time with the club.

With the Jersey-born hitman dovetailing his goal exploits with a coaching role at Bournemouth’s academy, the extra travel required has put paid to Pitman continuing the journey with Shaftesbury.

It means after 50 goals in the 2022-23 season at the same level with AFC Portchester, Pitman is on the lookout for a new club next term.

A statement released by Shaftesbury last night confirmed that was the case, for the man who scored 57 goals in 40 league games for his side.

The statement from Shaftesbury read: ‘After scoring over 50 goals for the Rockies, and playing a major part in the clubs promotion to the Southern League, it is with regret we announce the release of Brett.