62 superb images as 2,801 Portsmouth fans bring their travels for the season to an end at Sheffield Wednesday
2,801 members of the Fratton faithful made the trip up to Yorkshire for one last hurrah on the road - and they will be delighted they did as the Blues picked up a point on their latest visit to Hillsborough.
Harvey Blair’s 23rd-minute tap-in cancelled out Calum Paterson’s ninth-minute opener for the Owls, meaning the Blues ended their away commitments on a positive note - something which, of course, hasn’t always been the case on some tough away assignments this term.
That meant the travelling faithful went home happy, with just next Saturday’s home game against relegation-threatened Hull left to navigate.
God knows how many miles have been clocked up on the road over the course of the season. And if you’ve been to all 23 away games, then fair play to you.
You’ll have probably appeared in our fan galllery a fair few times over the course of the campaign.
And the chances are you’ll be in the latest as we asked trusted snapper Jason Brown to capture the fans enjoying their day out at Sheffield Wednesday.
As expected, there were plenty of happy faces spotted. So see if you can spot yourself or a loved one enjoying their surrounds in the away end at Hillsborough.
