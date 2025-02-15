62 superb pictures of partying Portsmouth fans loving away day at Oxford United

Around 1,500 partying supporters watched their team pick up a much-needed away win at the Kassam Stadium yesteday, to further ease relegation fears.
As ever, our man Jason Brown was there to superbly capture all the action on and off the pitch against Gary Rowett’s side.
Check out his superb gallery and see if you can spot yourself, friends or family roaring on John Mousinho’s men.
1. Pompey fan gallery
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Pompey fan gallery
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Pompey fan gallery
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Pompey fan gallery
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.