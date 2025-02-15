62 superb pictures of partying Portsmouth fans loving away day at Oxford United

By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 10:15 BST

Pompey fans certainly enjoyed their afternoon at Oxford United.

Around 1,500 partying supporters watched their team pick up a much-needed away win at the Kassam Stadium yesteday, to further ease relegation fears.

As ever, our man Jason Brown was there to superbly capture all the action on and off the pitch against Gary Rowett’s side.

Check out his superb gallery and see if you can spot yourself, friends or family roaring on John Mousinho’s men.

There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United.

1. Pompey fan gallery

There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United.

2. Pompey fan gallery

There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United.

3. Pompey fan gallery

There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United.

4. Pompey fan gallery

There were nearly 1,500 Pompey fans in party mood as their side picked up a much-needed win on the road at Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford UnitedJason BrownPortsmouthJohn MousinhoGary Rowett
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice