The Fratton Faithful played their part in carrying their team over the line, as they roared their team through 10 minutes of stoppage time in the 1-0 win over Watford.

And, as he has been all season, our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture events in the stands as well as on the pitch.

Check out his brilliant pictures of the afternoon and check out if you, or maybe friends or family made it into his superb gallery.

1 . Pompey fan gallery Partying Pompey fans played their part as they roared their side to Championship survival against Watford. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fan gallery Partying Pompey fans played their part as they roared their side to Championship survival against Watford. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fan gallery Partying Pompey fans played their part as they roared their side to Championship survival against Watford. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Pompey fan gallery Partying Pompey fans played their part as they roared their side to Championship survival against Watford. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales