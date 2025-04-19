Five goals on the road, a great win for the team, a perfect hat-trick for your star striker, the sun shinning and a delighted away end.

Surely, it doesn’t get any better than that!

Pompey certainly saved their best away performance on the road this season until their trip to Norwich.

And all 1,889 members of the Fratton faithful who made the journey to Carrow Road will be proud to say they were there after John Mousinho’s side humiliated their hosts with a five-star showing.

The win moves the Blues six clear of the relegation with just three games remaining.

So it wasn’t just a Good Friday, it was a Great Friday!

See if you can spot yourself, a friend or a loved one in the Carrow Road away end as the Pompey fans celebrated in style.

