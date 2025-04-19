67 absolutely cracking images of 1,889 Portsmouth fans having a 'Great Friday' at Norwich's Carrow Road

By Mark McMahon
Published 19th Apr 2025, 17:42 BST
If Carlsberg did Good Fridays then this is what it would look like, I suppose!

Five goals on the road, a great win for the team, a perfect hat-trick for your star striker, the sun shinning and a delighted away end.

Surely, it doesn’t get any better than that!

Pompey certainly saved their best away performance on the road this season until their trip to Norwich.

And all 1,889 members of the Fratton faithful who made the journey to Carrow Road will be proud to say they were there after John Mousinho’s side humiliated their hosts with a five-star showing.

The win moves the Blues six clear of the relegation with just three games remaining.

So it wasn’t just a Good Friday, it was a Great Friday!

See if you can spot yourself, a friend or a loved one in the Carrow Road away end as the Pompey fans celebrated in style.

Making themselves heard at Carrow Road.

1. Pompey fans at Norwich's Carrow Road

Making themselves heard at Carrow Road. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
There were plenty of smiles before kick-off - and even more afterwards after the win.

2. Pompey fans at Norwich's Carrow Road

There were plenty of smiles before kick-off - and even more afterwards after the win. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
It's great to see smiles on so many Pompey faces.

3. Pompey fans at Norwich's Carrow Road

It's great to see smiles on so many Pompey faces. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
It's great to sees smiles on so many Pompey faces.

4. Pompey fans at Norwich's Carrow Road

It's great to sees smiles on so many Pompey faces. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyJohn MousinhoBlues
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice