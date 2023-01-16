Here, we look at the biggest issues the new man must address ASAP in order to get his PO4 reign off to a successful start.

Players’ confidence

It’s obvious to everyone that the players’ confidence is completely shot – and that’s understandable given a League One run of one win in 15 games.

There’s been the odd green shoot since the Blues’ form took a worrying turn for the worse from mid-September, with impressive victories over Ipswich and Stevenage in the Papa John’s Trophy and the side’s showing against Spurs in the third round of the FA Cup.

However, the two most recent loses to Bolton illustrate that events over the past four months are not only catching up on the players but consuming them.

That urgently needs addressed, with 15th-placed Pompey closer to the relegation zone now than the play-off places.

It won’t be easy. However, a fresh approach, new ideas and some much-needed energy and drive from the new man in charge should breathe fresh life into a group that is currently a shadow of its former self.

The new Pompey head coach will have is work cut out as the out-of-form Blues sit 15th in the League One table

Dearth of leadership

A new head coach will bring the leadership pick-me-up the entire first-team set-up needs that this difficult time.

But he and any coaching staff brought in to oversee another new era for the club will also require the same headship on the pitch – a trait that has been sadly missing in recent weeks and months.

On paper, Pompey aren’t short of experience – Marlon Pack, Michael Morrison, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Joe Morrell to name but a few.

Yet experience doesn’t always guarantee leadership qualities, as we’ve discovered.

The new man will quickly need to assess who his warriors on the playing field are, who can grab games by the scruff of the net and lead by example, and even ruffle a few feathers in the dressing room, too.

Danny Cowley never failed to remind us that this is a good group of players currently at Fratton Park. However, good isn’t always good enough, especially when other characteristics will serve the Blues better at this time.

Lack of wins

Danny Cowley lost his job for one reason – a lack of League One victories.

One win in 14 third-tier games was his downfall, ultimately, and why the Fratton faithful reluctantly turned against him in the end.

Unbelievably, the last time Pompey picked up three points in the league was on October 22 at Forest Green.

Meanwhile, even more staggering, is the fact that the Blues’ last home win dates back to September 3 against Peterborough.

That triumph against the Posh saw the side consolidate their position as the division’s joint-leaders.

But such heights seem such a long time ago when you consider Pompey now sit 15th in the table and seven points above the relegation zone.

If a new head coach is appointed this week – as all the indications suggest – a home win against Exeter on Saturday is a must.

Otherwise, any new manager lift will quickly be eroded and the Blues could see themselves drop to as low as 18th if another defeat is recorded.

Split fan opinion

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely the new man in charge will not have the entire fan base completely behind him.

That’s a fact when you flick through comments posted on social media whenever potential candidates have been discussed.

That’s always going to be the case no matter what club are on the hunt for a new manager, though.

Yet you’d like to think, whoever is appointed, will get the support he needs - irrespective of personal opinions. After all, no-one wants Danny Cowley’s successor to fail.

If detractors remain, then there’s only one solution – winning games and getting what remains of the season back on track.

Fans want and deserve better. The new man has it in his weaponry to deliver on those demands.

The incoming head coach also has the power to reconnect the fans with the players – an important relationship that has been tested in recent weeks and months.

Leaky defence

Pompey have conceded 24 league goals over the past 15 games in the division.

That works out 1.6 goals per game, which presents the Blues with an uphill task every time they set foot on the pitch – particularly when goals have dried up at the other end.

Pompey conceded just six in their first eight League One games of the 2022-23 season, which includes three from the opening day draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

So they have it in their armoury to tighten up at the back, it’s just that cracks have slowly developed.

The new man must get to grips with this crippling issue fast – whether that’s via the January transfer window, on the training pitch, through a change of system or by having a proper look at all options currently on the books.

Ryley Towler impressed on his debut on Saturday after coming on as a second-half substitute and could freshen things up.

Meanwhile, could the previously out-of-favour Kieron Freeman be handed a Fratton Park lifeline?

Could the midfield do more to protect the back line? Probably.

Goalkeeper situation

While we’re on the topic of conceding goals, the goalkeeper situation must also be addressed ASAP.

Josh Griffiths’ return to parent club West Brom leaves the Blues extremely vulnerable in this key area.

Rookie stopper Josh Oluwayemi was handed his league debut in the 3-0 defeat at Bolton on Saturday.

He was at fault for one of the goals and shouldn’t be expected to carry the burden of such an important role at this particular time of his fledgling career.

Problems up front

Top-scorer Colby Bishop’s rating as the League One striker with the best shot conversation and accuracy percentages demonstrates Pompey have a player who can stick the ball in the back of the net.

But with the Blues failing to score in their past three games in all competitions – and firing blanks in five of their past seven league outings – creating chances for Bishop & Co is proving a real headache.

That needs to change quickly as goals continue to be conceded at an alarming rate and the threat of relegation becomes an uncomfortable reality.

Just like Pompey’s defensive deficiencies, there’s ways and means of addressing this worrying trend.

However, it’s vital to stress that urgency is of the utmost importance.

January transfer window

Ryley Towler’s arrival earlier this month demonstrates that Pompey will continue to recruit – despite the lack of a first-team figurehead.

Yet, like any manager or head coach, his input will be vital when it comes to further recruitment.

And, no doubt, he’ll have targets he’d like the club to pursue in order to help him achieve his objectives.

These, of course, will need to sit well with director of football Richard Hughes and chief executive Andy Cullen.

