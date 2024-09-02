Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rich Hughes has lifted the lid on the Blues’ unsuccessful pursuit of Alex Robertson this summer.

The sporting director reveals talks were held with the Australian international after Pompey’s transfer bid was accepted by Manchester City.

Ultimately, Robertson instead opted to join Cardiff last month for an initial fee reportedly close to £1m.

At the time, Pompey were criticised by some for not bringing the talented midfielder back to Fratton Park following an impressive loan stay in their League One title-winning campaign.

However, Hughes has now set the record straight over their unsuccessful attempts for a permanent deal.

Alex Robertson chose to move to Cardiff after holding talks with Pompey this summer. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘The club had a bid accepted for Alex, we had backing from the owners, and he chose Cardiff.

‘Without wanting to be flippant or dismissive, the reason for his decision would be a question for Alex and those closest to him.

‘He picked Cardiff, he felt it was the right step for him, we wish him the absolute best for 44 of their 46 games this season. He’s a great young man and I’m sure he will go on to have a good career.

‘The player is always going to have their decision on where they want to go. In this scenario, Alex chose to go to Cardiff and we wish him the best.

‘A fee was accepted, we spoke to Alex and, although he enjoyed his time here, he picked his decision to go to Cardiff.’

Robertson is now recovered from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of the second half of Pompey’s League One title-winning campaign.

He’s gone on to make four appearances for Cardiff so far this term, with two Championship starts, and has scored once.

However, the Bluebirds are currently bottom of the table, having taken one point from their opening four league fixtures.

Hughes added: ‘It’s frustrating Alex is not with us, only because we know the talent he’s got, but hopefully he stays injury-free.’