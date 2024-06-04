Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blues’ spending power for their Championship return is unaffected by Pompey Women’s ambitious elevation to full-time status.

That’s the pledge from Andy Cullen, who is adamant Tornante’s decision to increase investment in Jay Sadler’s team has no consequences for the men’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in the club’s history, Pompey Women will operate on a full-time basis in 2024-25, involving the employment of around 22 professional players and up to nine members of staff.

Pompey Women will operate full-time next season - with Andy Cullen offering assurances. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The move is designed to ensure they can compete in the Championship next season, following an outstanding title-winning campaign to match the men’s achievements.

And Pompey’s chief executive insists their women’s increased funding does not impact on John Mousinho’s budget and transfer kitty.

Cullen told The News: ‘It is a big commitment, but once again doesn’t affect anything in the men’s team, as we were very, very clear last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘These are two separate companies and organisations, they have their own registration, their own boards. It’s not a question of the women being subsidised by the men, it’s about the investment coming from Tornante.

‘It is totally independent and runs as a totally separate business with its own set of management accounts, separately constituted at Companies House, with its own board and own articles. It’s a completely separate company.

‘Without wishing to go into numbers it’s an increase on what we (Pompey Women) had before, but the key message here is we want to run this in a very, very sustainable manner.

‘There is obviously some additional investment which comes in centrally. In the women’s game, you don’t get any investment in the third tier and below, although you do receive broadcasting and central sponsorship revenue in the top-two divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But it still requires some increased investment from the ownership to make it all work in terms of professional contracts and full-time staff we need.’

Sadler was appointed full-time last summer after the Pompey Women turned semi-pro - with other positions now also earmarked to be upgraded to full-time.

These will largely involve the roles of general manager, assistant coach, physio, sports science and goalkeeping coach.

A full-time safeguarding and welfare officer is also scheduled to be employed, along with sales and marketing staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullen added: ‘We will be looking to operate a squad of about 20-22 players, some of those will be loans, as you have in the men’s game.

‘In addition, there will be about nine members of staff, the majority will be full-time, some of them will be part-time.