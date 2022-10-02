Rafferty underwent an operation on Wednesday to resolve a stomach muscle issue which has sidelined him for the last month.

The former Preston right-back is now likely to be missing for another 3-4 weeks, according to Danny Cowley.

However, there is optimism over Lowery, who is pencilled in for a comeback next weekend following a grade one hamstring tear.

The central midfield will not be risked in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night against Aston Villa under-21s.

But Cowley is confident Lowery could be back available for Saturday’s visit of Fleetwood to Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘We are hopeful of having Tom back for Saturday, but won’t risk him on Tuesday.

‘It was never a bad hamstring tear, only grade one, which is a low level one, so we were hopeful for Ipswich, but now it won’t be much longer.

Tom Lowery is pencilled in for a return against Fleetwood next weekend. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘As for Joe, he had the operation on Wednesday and we are hopeful it will be 3-4 weeks before we see him back.

‘You always miss key players and he had a really good start to the season, but I think Connor has done brilliantly since coming in for him.’

Indeed, Ogilvie has operated as a makeshift right-back for Pompey’s last three fixtures, including Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Ipswich.

With Zak Swanson on the bench and Kieron Freeman not making the squad, the 26-year-old continues to be preferred in the role, despite being left-footed.

Regardless, it was another solid showing from the battling Ogilvie, who remains popular among the Pompey faithful.

Cowley added: ‘It’s on Connor’s wrong side, it’s not easy, especially with a left footer playing on the right, which is harder than a right footer on the left.

‘There are less left footers so, growing up, the right footers maybe have more practice playing on the wrong side.

‘Even though he’s a left footer, we asked Connor if he could play it and he said he’d never done it before – but he’s done well.’

