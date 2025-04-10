A class act amid a tough year - Time to crown your Portsmouth Player of the Season

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Invariably there are far more important outcomes hinging on the final month of Pompey’s season.

Primarily retaining their hard-earned Championship status during what has been an exhausting season emotionally, summed up by that Coventry Building Society Stadium heartbreak.

Nonetheless, since 1979 the Fratton faithful have been voting on an annual basis for their The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season - and tradition cannot be broken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since Peter Mellor, there have been a total of 40 different winners, including club legends and Hall of Famers, with some claiming the honour on multiple occasions.

Marlon Pack was The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season for 2023-24. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesMarlon Pack was The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season for 2023-24. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Marlon Pack was The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season for 2023-24. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now the 46-year-old trophy is ready to be passed on from Marlon Pack to the next worthy recipient and, as ever, the fans will decide who exactly that is.

The midfielder swept the board last season with 12 supporter trophies, plus the League One title, of course, as John Mousinho’s men clinched promotion back to the Championship.

Inevitably leading contenders will be chief creator Josh Murphy, bargain buy Nicolas Schmid, leading scorer Callum Lang and the ever-dependable Connor Ogilvie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colby Bishop may also warrant a mention, following seven goals since returning early following heart surgery, while Freddie Potts has been a popular loanee, and Andre Dozzell flourished with regular first-team football after a slow start.

Perhaps Elias Sorensen or Sammy Silvera take your fancy - the choice is entirely yours. And we all know somebody who revels in being different.

Previous winners include Alan Biley, Barry Horne, Alan McLoughlin, Guy Whittingham, Peter Crouch, Gary O’Neil, Linvoy Primus, Hayden Mullins, Michael Doyle, Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop.

Indeed, Alan Knight has won it three times, while Steve Claridge, David James, Noel Blake and Matt Clarke having each claimed it on two occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now we’re approaching the moment when a new name is to be engraved on the trophy as Pack’s successor, with Pompey heading towards the season’s May 3 finale against Hull.

To register your vote, please email [email protected] before 12pm on Sunday, April 20. It will be one vote per email, so choose wisely.

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey boss explains shock Thomas Waddingham full debut - and why he may stay there

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice