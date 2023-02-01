A classic deadline day tale: how the picture unfolded in Portsmouth’s late pursuit of Exeter City's Jevani Brown

Although the Blues announced the signings for Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard and Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane, there was one deal which whetted the appetite of the Fratton faithful.

Early on Tuesday morning, a report from the BBC’s Andrew Moon suggested interest in landing Exeter forward Jevani Brown.

It had been claimed that the two League One clubs were in discussions over a fee for the 28-year-old, signalling a potential late swoop for the front man.

Of course, a move for an attacker of his pedigree with 12 goals to his name in the league this term is going to spark plenty of interest and optimism from supporters on social media.

But that was just the beginning of an ever-changing saga which continued through the last day of business.

The picture changed at 7pm on Tuesday evening, when Brown posted on Twitter saying: ‘Wolf of Wall Street’.

That left fans up in the air over a switch for the forward, with some supporters suggesting it had connotations to the famous ‘I’m not leaving’ line from the film.

How the saga unfolded in Pompey's pursuit of Jevani Brown.

Fuel to the fire was also added when Exeter retweeted his post with a love-heart eyed emoji, before both tweets were surprisingly deleted.

This caused further speculation with fans from the Grecians and Pompey questioning the developments that could’ve unfolded.

With the night drawing to a close and the 11pm deadline edging nearer, The News reported no late transfer action was anticipated at St James Park.

That led to Brown’s last action, with the forward returning to his social media account after the deadline to drop a further hint at where his future lay.

Jevani Brown's deleted Twitter message.

With Brown remaining in Devon for the rest of the campaign, the talented front man now enters the last six months of his current deal and will be out of contract in the summer.