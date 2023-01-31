BBC Radio Solent reporter Andy Moon has reported the Blues are looking to strike a deal for the 28-year-old, with talks over a fee ongoing.

However, it has been claimed a deal has not yet been reached as John Mousinho continues to eye additions to his squad before the 11pm deadline.

It is a player the head coach knows full well with the Grecians front man featuring against Pompey last week.

In fact, he also appeared last month for their Boxing Day contest against the Blues, which ended goalless at St James Park.

Brown has impressed for Exeter this term, netting 14 goals in 32 outings in all competitions in their first season back in League One.

The versatile forward can play in attack and on the right, adding plenty of firepower to Gary Caldwell’s forward department.

This has seen him climb to third in the goal-scoring charts in the third tier, with 12 goals to his name in the league.

Jevani Brown has been linked with Pompey.

The former Colchester forward arrived at St James Park last season and scored seven goals in their promotion campaign from League Two.

Brown has also featured for Forest Green and Cambridge during his time in the Football League.

Mousinho is keen to strengthen his attacking department before the end of the window, with additional pace on his wish list.