The striker headed home in the 25th minute for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 triumph over Watford at Fratton Park.
The Hornets were reduced to 10 men in the second half, yet Pompey were unable to capitalise, creating a nervy finale – but John Mousinho’s men stood form.
With two matches remaining, Pompey have retained their Championship spot. And here are our player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 8
Produced a brilliant save to touch Vata’s 30-yard shot onto the bar in the first half. Then a fine low stop to deny Dele-Bashiru on 73 mins. Bargain buy. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Jordan Williams - 7
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 52 mins) Sustained yet another injury and you could see how devastated the right-back was. Occurred while defending against Vata in a breakaway following a Blues corner. Surely now his season over. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 87 mins) Another towering performance from the centre-half, who is enjoying a fine end to the season following his injury issues. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Rob Atkinson - 9 - MOM
A colossus at the back. Winning header after header, producing block after block. Loves defending and is simply a class act. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.