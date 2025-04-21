Colby Bishop celebrates his winning goal against Watford. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop celebrates his winning goal against Watford. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'A colossus, Blues in his heart and the heart of Blues, Absolutely wonderful': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Watford

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 17:13 BST
Man-of-the-moment Colby Bishop was hero once more as Pompey booked their place in the Championship next season.

The striker headed home in the 25th minute for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 triumph over Watford at Fratton Park.

The Hornets were reduced to 10 men in the second half, yet Pompey were unable to capitalise, creating a nervy finale – but John Mousinho’s men stood form.

With two matches remaining, Pompey have retained their Championship spot. And here are our player ratings...

Produced a brilliant save to touch Vata’s 30-yard shot onto the bar in the first half. Then a fine low stop to deny Dele-Bashiru on 73 mins. Bargain buy.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 8

Produced a brilliant save to touch Vata's 30-yard shot onto the bar in the first half. Then a fine low stop to deny Dele-Bashiru on 73 mins. Bargain buy.

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 52 mins) Sustained yet another injury and you could see how devastated the right-back was. Occurred while defending against Vata in a breakaway following a Blues corner. Surely now his season over.

2. Jordan Williams - 7

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 52 mins) Sustained yet another injury and you could see how devastated the right-back was. Occurred while defending against Vata in a breakaway following a Blues corner. Surely now his season over.

(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 87 mins) Another towering performance from the centre-half, who is enjoying a fine end to the season following his injury issues.

3. Regan Poole - 8

(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 87 mins) Another towering performance from the centre-half, who is enjoying a fine end to the season following his injury issues.

A colossus at the back. Winning header after header, producing block after block. Loves defending and is simply a class act.

4. Rob Atkinson - 9 - MOM

A colossus at the back. Winning header after header, producing block after block. Loves defending and is simply a class act.

