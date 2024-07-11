‘A dream come true’: The Portsmouth feelgood story of the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reuben Swann savoured his Pompey arrival as his football fantasy becomes reality.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the new midfielder has outlined his determination to make the grade at Fratton Park, as he steps up from the seventh tier of the English game.

Swann’s arrival provided the transfer curveball of the summer, as he sealed a move from AFC Sudbury on a two-year deal, with an option for a 12-month extension..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old told how he thought his professional dream was dashed, after breaking his leg and being released by Colchester two years ago.

Swann was picked up by Sudbury where he made his mark and caught Pompey’s attention, leading to a period on trial.

A knee meniscus injury then wrecked the chance of a move, with the issue requiring surgery and delivering a second setback for the powerful operator.

Swann came through those setbacks, however, with Pompey staying on his trail and determined to land a player they feel brings real potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swann said: ‘I’ve played football since the age of four and five and it’s something I’ve worked really hard for, so it is a dream come true. Incredible.

‘I was at Ipswich very early on and went to Colchester at the age of 10 or 11 right up to the scholar age.

‘Then I broke my leg for the whole of the scholar year, which was a blow. I did get myself back for that pre-season, but I obviously didn’t impress them enough to get a scholarship.

‘That was a tough time, but Sudbury came in. I didn’t hate playing football at that time, but I kind of regained my love for the game again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It helps so much when you enjoy it and that helped me to improve so much more.

‘You always worry that your chance has gone, because it was all new to me. I don’t know what Sudbury was going to be like or how they work with players.

‘In the back of your head you can worry that it’s over, but that’s when you have to keep proving yourself and believing you can. That’s what helped me get to this stage now and what I have to keep doing.’

Swann is adjusting to the step up from the seventh tier of the game to working with the Pompey squad every day, ahead of their Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will naturally take some time as he works every day with the League One champions, but the former Ipswich youngster believes it’s a step he can make.

Swann added: ‘The standard is massive.

‘The thing I’ve notice the most is that I can do something good two or three times.

‘But the other players will do it consistently every time, I never really see them give the ball away throughout sessions.

‘That’s especially the case when you try to press them, they are so press resistant it’s unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The thing is they are all like that, too. The standard is just so high, Sudbury was good but this is a whole different level.

‘The intensity is hard, but it’s good. The more I train the better I can be and the more confident I can get. That’s perfect to develop me.

‘I’m in no doubt it will be tough at times and I’ll have a few off days, but I know I just need to stay positive, be consistent and keep performing. If I can do that I hope that it can be good for my future.’