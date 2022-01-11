So The News caught up with Progress With Unity podcast presenter Barry Worthington, who gave us an insight into a player who also has interest from Preston.

Here’s what he had to say:

We signed Pearce from Leeds United in 2019 and he made his debut in the FA Cup against Leicester City.

He scored an own goal, but from the start he showed loads of promise and why he came with a good reputation.

Last term, when we were going through administration, he played virtually every game in the first half of the season and was the stand-out player.

Unfortunately, though, he picked up an injury which ruled him out until the end of the campaign.

He’s definitely an exciting player and if you’ve got a striker who can get on the end of his crosses then he’ll contribute to the goal tally massively.

Pompey have been linked with a move for Wigan left-back/wing-back Tom Pearce Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The only issue is you need a good centre-half to cover when he goes rampaging off down the left side – but he’s very pacey and looks more like a winger than a defensive player. He is still very physical, too.

Wigan currently have five left-backs and he’s out of contract in the summer.

The club have reportedly offered him a deal, perhaps on reduced wages, so that might see him go elsewhere in the summer.

I’m sure we’ll sell him to before that, though, to be honest.

He would absolutely do a job on the south coast.

It would be ideal for him to play in that formation (3-4-1-2) and he would fit in brilliantly down that left side.

If Pompey were to lure him down to Fratton Park then it would be a great coup.

I wouldn’t like to see him go because he’s only 23 and has a great future ahead of him.

Whether he’s a high-end Championship player is a different question, but he’s a great League One player.

He’s a nice lad, too, but sometimes you want players with fire in their belly.

Danny Cowley is the type of manager who would put his arm around him and get him fired up.

If he does go to Portsmouth it would be a great signing and would fit into the system superbly well.

Rate the rumour

The left-wing back would be a great addition to the Pompey squad, balancing out the defence with two natural wing-backs on either side of the pitch.

However, with priorities lying elsewhere this window, a new left-wing back is not deemed essential at this moment in time – especially when any move this month would require a fee.

A move in the summer looks the more likely route of travel in that respect – but by then there will no doubt be increased competition for his services. Meanwhile, with the likes of Preston showing an interest now, it could prove too late.

There’s definitely Pompey interest in Pearce but the odds are stacked against the Blues landing the former Leeds youngster this month.

Rumour rated: 2/5

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron