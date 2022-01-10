That’s if national reports on the Latics left-back are to be believed.

Over the weekend, it was reported by the Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon that new Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe wants to take the 23-year-old to Deepdale to provide competition for Josh Earl.

A potential move from the Championship outfit could come this month.

But the same article claimed Pompey are also interested in Pearce – admiration that has prompted Wigan manager Leam Richardson to ramp up efforts to keep the former Leeds youngster at the DW Stadium.

Cowley’s priority this month has always been a new striker and a centre-half, with the Blues boss also known to be interested in reinforcing one or two other areas.

His aim to retain the 3-4-1-2 system Pompey have been operating in recent months, though, means a specialist left wing-back is on his radar.

Pompey are reportedly interested in Wigan defender Tom Pearce. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

And with Lee Brown, Connor Ogilvie and Reeco Hackett his only options there at present, it’s likely to be an avenue he’ll be keen to go down – most probably in the summer.

By that stage Pearce could be out of contract, with his Wigan deal set to expire at the end of the season, and available on a free transfer.

Alternatively, Preston could firm up their reported interest this month or Richardson could prove successful in tempting the summer 2019 arrival to extend his stay at the Latics.

Wigan could have their work cut out, though, with the Ormskirk-born ace making only four starts in the league this season as he competes with Tendayi Darikwa, Joe Bennett and James McClean.

Pearce started the Latics’ FA Cup third-round win against Blackburn on Saturday but was replaced by McClean on 62 minutes.

Both Brown and Hackett – who are both out of contract at Fratton Park at the end of the season – have played left-wing-back for Pompey in recent games.

The Blues have the option of another 12 months with the latter.

