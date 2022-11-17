Pompey’s legendary title-winning captain is set for a homecoming with a return to the area lined up for early 2023.

Tales of the never-to-be-forgotten 2002-03 campaign as Merson guided the Blues to the Premier League are certain to be to the fore, on what promises to be a special night as An Evening With Paul Merson arrives at the Hampshire Rose in Widley on February 18 next year.

Merson can offer an extensive back catalogue of famous tales, as well as an insight into the dressing room of Harry Redknapp’s Division One champions.

There’s also sure to be anecdotes from a storied career which saw Merson take in stints with Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, as well as represent England.

Merson has also endured well-documented problems with alcohol, cocaine and betting addiction, and has earned acclaim for his honest and no-holds-barred accounts of those issues.

He will deliver stories of the highs and lows he’s experienced as part of an intimate show, before fans will get the chance to take part in Q&A with the midfielder.

There will also be an auction, raffle and Merson will sign memorabilia of those who attend the event, along with a chance to get a picture with the man himself.

Hampshire Rose landlord, Adam Horrocks, admitted he was a little surprised at being able to attract someone of Merson’s status.

He said: ‘To be honest, I think some people thought it was a scam when he agreed to come!

‘We’ve been able to attract some quite big names from the world of snooker like Jimmy White, Tony Knowles and Ken Doherty, but this is obviously something else entirely.

‘We are limiting the amount of tickets we’re selling because we want to make it enjoyable for everyone who attends. We don’t want it too crowded.

‘As you could imagine there’s already been quite a lot of interest. We’re really looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant night.’

Tickets for an Evening with Paul Merson at the Hampshire Rose cost £25 (standing), £40 (seated) and £60 (front-row seated).

