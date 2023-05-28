And the pursuit of players is intensifying with a busy summer of transfer activity anticipated at Fratton Park.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has stated he doesn’t expect any business being announced in the coming days, with the transfer window officially opening on June 14.

But there is a lot of groundwork currently being put in, with up to 10 new faces expected for the 2023-24 season.

The likes of Cardiff’s Gavin Whyte and Accrington’s Tommy Leigh are of interest to Pompey, with Notts County wide man Aaron Nemane a new name emerging.

With Mousinho looking to impress a defined style of play on his players next season, the head coach is looking for players who bring very particular qualities to the table.

That chiefly is based around additions having the vigour to follow through on the approach he wants to employ.

Cullen said: ‘I won’t talk about individual players, but there’s a lot of things going on.

Pompey have been linked with Notts County's Aaron Nemane.

‘John and Rich have set things out where we are in terms of players.

‘The beauty is we’re looking at players in most positions, we’d like to have cover and two players in every position going forward.

‘We need to reflect the style and formation that John wants to play.

‘We know that John wants to add to the athleticism and dynamism in the squad, we need energy if we are fulfil being able to play off the front foot.

‘At this time of year it’s rare to get something completely across the line, because players are away.

‘You can do Zoom calls but you want to meet them and you can’t register a player until June 14 anyway.