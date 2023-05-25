The News understands the Pompey boss wants to supplement Colby Bishop’s presence with a couple of extra front men next term.

Mousinho is believed to be looking for a young, exciting addition in that area to provide support to the Blues’ 24-goal marksman.

In addition, the club’s recruitment staff are looking for a ‘wildcard’ option in that department.

That will take the shape of someone who can bring a more maverick and unpredictable quality to the table, to impact games as and when required.

That will then leave Pompey well placed to focus on supplementing wide areas and the attacking midfield department, where it’s clear serious attention is required.

Mousinho is looking for up to 10 new faces, as he gives his existing options a facelift ahead of his first full season at the Fratton helm.

He is keen on Sam Smith, as the striker leaves Cambridge United this summer after two permanent years at the Abbey Stadium.

Colby Bishop is set to be joined by two new striking options next season.

Pompey look set to put a move for the 25-year-old on hold, however, with Bishop firmly established as their favoured option up top.

With the Blues confident of retaining the services of their top scorer amid Championship interest, he is certain to be first-choice front man next term.

Another two decent strikers will leave Mousinho content with his cover in that area, with the head coach largely operating with one out-and-out front man to date.

Wide options will be a major area for attention, as the transfer window opens for business on June 10.

Pompey failed to bring enough goal threat from this position last season, with Paddy Lane recruited from Fleetwood in January.

Reeco Hackett, the Blues’ only other contracted option in that department, continues to be linked with an exit with talks continuing over a new deal for Ronan Curtis.

Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte is a player Pompey are tracking as he becomes a free agent, with Mousinho familiar with the Northern Ireland international from their time at Oxford United - who are also said to be keen.

In midfield Pompey have quality options, but not the not a wealth of forward-thinking players with the ability to unlock defences. That’s something Mousinho is acutely aware of and will focus a sizeable amount of his resources in the months ahead.

Tommy Leigh is someone the Blues are watching on that front, with the £200,000-rated man having a year to run on his deal at Accrington.

