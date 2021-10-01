Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is set to speak at the latest Tony Goodall Fans' Conference. Picture: Joe Pepler

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes the Fratton faithful don’t hear enough from their American owner or other members of the Tornante group.

Michael Eisner, along with his son Eric, have agreed to attend the latest Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, which will be held on October 13.

The duo won’t be there in person, though. Instead, they’ll be present via video link as they remain Stateside because of the pandemic.

It nevertheless gives members of the Fratton faithful a rare opportunity to put their questions to the owners and hear first-hand their responses to key areas of interest.

Since their takeover of the club in 2017, the Eisner’s have generally allowed their chief executives, previously Mark Catlin and now Andy Cullen, do the talking on their behalf.

However, fans would appreciate hearing more from the owners more directly.

And with a lot currently happening on and off the pitch at Pompey, Cross believes now is as good a time as any to address supporters by methods other than the club website or social media.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk: The Podcast, the Blues writer said: ‘I think it’s a good thing (their participation in the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference) because we don’t hear a lot from the Eisners, which is probably a valid criticism of them.

‘We’ve had Mark Catlin and now Andy Cullen who are both PR savvy to do their talking, and that’s the avenue they’ve chosen to go down.

‘We know it’s been years since Michael Eisner has spoken to us at The News (in an open forum) and other forms of local media.

‘There have been means of communication to fans through other avenues and through the executive.

‘It’s great that they’re going to speak at a fans conference, there’s going to be a lot of questions to answer.

‘Maybe the timing isn’t a surprise due to the mood around Fratton Park, and they probably want to clarify their commitments.

‘There are very savvy people on board with the fans’ conference, so don’t devalue them and what they can ask.

‘But we also feel as The News that we are a conduit to the people of Portsmouth and represent them. That’s why we’re here.

‘The fans’ group having access to the Eisners is brilliant, but not everyone is part of a fans’ group.

‘So we would would like to speak to the owners of behalf of those people, too.