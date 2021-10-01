Portsmouth chairman Michael Eisner set to meet with Blues fans via Tony Goodall Fans' Conference

But associated members of the Fratton faithful will not be able to speak to the ownership duo in person, with their presence at the October 13 meeting being held via video link.

It nevertheless represents a great opportunity for the fans’ voices to be heard and for them to hear directly from the Tornante group on specific topics of interest.

The Eisners, who are based in America, rarely give interviews to the media, instead letting the club’s chief executive – previously Mark Catlin and now Andy Cullen – speak on their behalf.

Meanwhile, director Eric Eisner took part in the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference which was held in April.

Both are active on social media, often communicating to the fan base via Twitter.

But their presence at this month’s conference meeting will be viewed as a welcome step, particularly as their visits to Fratton Park have been limited since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner, right, with son Eric

Indeed, The News understands that the last time the Pompey chairman managed to travel PO4 from the States was in February 2020, when he was accompanied by son Eric and fellow director Andy Redman for Sunderland’s visit to the south coast.

It’s is not clear when their next visit to Portsmouth will take place.

Among the topics likely to be discussed at the latest Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference will be the ongoing £11.5m redevelopment of Fratton Park, Pompey’s start to the 2021-22 season, playing budgets, future ambitions and the ticketing issues experienced by fans at the start of the current campaign.

Announcing the Eisners’ participation in the event, Conference secretary & Pompey Supporters’ Trust treasurer, Donald Vass, said: ‘Huge opportunity to hear directly from the owners about the future of our football club: @Michael_Eisner & @eric_eisner have agreed to meet with #Pompey supporters at the Tony Goodall Fans' Conference in 2 weeks' time.