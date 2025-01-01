‘A man possessed’, ‘energiser’, ‘Swansea’s tormentor’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Swansea City super show

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Jan 2025
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 16:59 GMT

The ratings are in from Pompey’s New Year’s Day clash with Swansea City.

Do you agree with how Blues writer saw it at Fratton Park at the start of 2025?

Zak Swanson was Pompey man of the match against Swansea.

1. Pompey match ratings

Zak Swanson was Pompey man of the match against Swansea. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Really competent safety-first performance from the Austrian in testing conditions. Really important stop from Florian Bianchini before the break and Liam Cullen after restart. Distribution was once again sound as season goes from strength to strength.

2. Nicolas Schmid 8

Really competent safety-first performance from the Austrian in testing conditions. Really important stop from Florian Bianchini before the break and Liam Cullen after restart. Distribution was once again sound as season goes from strength to strength. Photo: Jason Brown

A man possessed. A relentless and tenacious showing at both ends of the pitch as the right-back got an assist for opener and epitomised Pompey’s determination.

4. Zak Swanson 8 MOTM

A man possessed. A relentless and tenacious showing at both ends of the pitch as the right-back got an assist for opener and epitomised Pompey’s determination. Photo: Jason Brown

