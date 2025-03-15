The Blues appeared to be set for a point when Colby Bishop finished Josh Murphy’s corner in the 83rd minute to cancel out Ryan Porteous’ opener.
However, with three minutes remaining, a ball over the top caused havoc as Connor Ogilvie and Nicolas Schmid didn’t communicate clearly and Stefan Thordarson capitalised to finish superbly from a tight out.
The 2-1 defeats marks successive losses for John Mousinho’s men, who now head into the international break still in 17th spot, but with others catching up. And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 7
Had quite a finale to the match after having little to do. A stunning save with his feet to somehow deny Ched Evans from close range on 84 minutes, then was beaten by Thordarson to a ball over the top for Preston’s winner. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Terry Devlin - 7
(Replaced by Thomas Waddingham on 90 mins) Replaced Swanson at right-back and produced another characteristic high-energy performance, full of effort and commitment. He plays where he wants. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7
Skipper in the absence of Pack and also found himself another centre-half partner in Ogilvie. Very assured throughout. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Connor Ogilvie - 7
Moved to the centre of defence from left-back to partner Poole and looked as comfortable as ever. Never going to be a gamble putting him back into a centre-half role, although ball of the top exposed him for Preston's winner. Photo: Jason Brown