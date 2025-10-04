Previously unbeaten, the visitors were undone by Minhyeok Yang, who capped a magnificent week by bagging a 23rd-minute winner for John Mousinho’s men.
Pompey had to dig deep defensively for long spells, yet did so magnificently, ensuring Josef Bursik barely had a save to make as they kept Middlesbrough at bay superbly
1. Josef Bursik - 7
Another solid showing from the newcomer. Solid, composed and creates calmness around the defence. Wasn’t tested too much, but did everything well. Photo: Graham Hunt
2. Jordan Williams - 8
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 64 mins) Wonderful half-volleyed cross to assist Yang for the opener. Won a couple of few full-blooded tackles and a really good attacking outlet down the right. Photo: Dan Istitene
3. Regan Poole - 9
Fascinating battle with Kaly Sene, but Poole is as dogged as they come and he relished it. Scrapped and fought for this life. The pick of an excellent defensive unit. Photo: Graham Hunt
4. Josh Knight - 8
What a magnificent second half when he was defensively magnificent. One particular block on Tommy Conway on the hour mark stood out, but there were many more. Proving an excellent deputy for Shaughnessy. Photo: Graham Hunt