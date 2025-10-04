Colby Bishop (9) of Portsmouth battles for possession with Alfie Jones (5) of Middlesbrough during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Middlesbrough at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 4 October 2025.placeholder image
Colby Bishop (9) of Portsmouth battles for possession with Alfie Jones (5) of Middlesbrough during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Middlesbrough at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 4 October 2025.

'A player transformed, Needs a confidence boost, Scrapped and fought for his life': Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings against Middlesbrough

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 4th Oct 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 17:22 BST
Pompey returned to winning ways with the notable scalp of the Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

Previously unbeaten, the visitors were undone by Minhyeok Yang, who capped a magnificent week by bagging a 23rd-minute winner for John Mousinho’s men.

Pompey had to dig deep defensively for long spells, yet did so magnificently, ensuring Josef Bursik barely had a save to make as they kept Middlesbrough at bay superbly

1. Josef Bursik - 7

1. Josef Bursik - 7

Another solid showing from the newcomer. Solid, composed and creates calmness around the defence. Wasn't tested too much, but did everything well.

Photo Sales
2. Jordan Williams - 8

2. Jordan Williams - 8

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 64 mins) Wonderful half-volleyed cross to assist Yang for the opener. Won a couple of few full-blooded tackles and a really good attacking outlet down the right.

Photo Sales
3. Regan Poole - 9

3. Regan Poole - 9

Fascinating battle with Kaly Sene, but Poole is as dogged as they come and he relished it. Scrapped and fought for this life. The pick of an excellent defensive unit.

Photo Sales
4. Josh Knight - 8

4. Josh Knight - 8

What a magnificent second half when he was defensively magnificent. One particular block on Tommy Conway on the hour mark stood out, but there were many more. Proving an excellent deputy for Shaughnessy.

Photo Sales
