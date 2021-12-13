Joel Ward netted in the 1-1 December 2011 draw between Pompey and Southampton - the last time the rivals met at Fratton Park. Picture: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A Premier League star, League Two boss and non-league chairman - whatever happened to Portsmouth's derby day side against Southampton a decade on?

This week marks a decade since Pompey played out their 1-1 derby day draw against Southampton.

By Jordan Cross
Monday, 13th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:45 pm

It was an occasion Joel Ward will never forget, as the Emsworth lad scored the Blues’ goal and went on to be named man-of-the-match.

But what happened to Michael Appleton’s side who turned out at a vibrant Fratton Park that Sunday afternoon?

We’ve been doing our digging to hunt down the starting XI and substitutes from that December day – and what they are doing now.

1. Stephen Henderson

Keeper went on to have a well-travelled career turning out for the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Briefly returned in 2018 and is now playing for Charlton at the age of 33.

2. Joel Ward

A day the Emsworth lad will never forget as he scored Pompey's goal and was named man of the match. Been a loyal servant to Crystal Palace, where he is still playing in the Premier League at 32.

3. Ricardo Rocha

Went on to become a huge Pompey favourite and served the club in two spells. Now lives in Portugal, where he told The News in 2019 he was doing sporting director qualifications and TV commentary.

4. Greg Halford

Had a good career in the game for the likes of Sunderland, Wolves and Nottingham Forest and most recently turned out for League of Ireland side Waterford.

