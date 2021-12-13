A Premier League star, League Two boss and non-league chairman - whatever happened to Portsmouth's derby day side against Southampton a decade on?

It was an occasion Joel Ward will never forget, as the Emsworth lad scored the Blues’ goal and went on to be named man-of-the-match.

But what happened to Michael Appleton’s side who turned out at a vibrant Fratton Park that Sunday afternoon?

We’ve been doing our digging to hunt down the starting XI and substitutes from that December day – and what they are doing now.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind

Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.

1. Stephen Henderson Keeper went on to have a well-travelled career turning out for the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Briefly returned in 2018 and is now playing for Charlton at the age of 33. Photo: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

2. Joel Ward A day the Emsworth lad will never forget as he scored Pompey's goal and was named man of the match. Been a loyal servant to Crystal Palace, where he is still playing in the Premier League at 32. Photo: Oliver Zee Photo Sales

3. Ricardo Rocha Went on to become a huge Pompey favourite and served the club in two spells. Now lives in Portugal, where he told The News in 2019 he was doing sporting director qualifications and TV commentary. Photo: Barry Zee Photo Sales

4. Greg Halford Had a good career in the game for the likes of Sunderland, Wolves and Nottingham Forest and most recently turned out for League of Ireland side Waterford. Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales