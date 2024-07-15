Iain McInnes in the main stand at Gosport Borough | Picture: Colin Farmery

Iain McInnes is looking forward to his current club welcoming his former one to town on Tuesday evening – and says Pompey’s visit is nothing short of huge for Gosport Borough.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have been regular visitors to Privett Park as well as other local non-league clubs like Havant & Waterlooville in Bognor in recent years and ex-Fratton chairman McInnes says the crowd they can attract for such games is key to setting up their budget for the season ahead.

In Gosport’s case it will help them enormously as they launch another bid for promotion from the Southern League premier south under bosses Pat Suraci and Joe Lea – a prize cruelly snatched away from them in a controversial play-off semi-final defeat at Salisbury at the end of last season when they lost to a penalty given for a challenge that was just outside the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes said: "It’s always a privilege to host Pompey and we’re grateful for their indulgence at such a challenging and exciting time for them. There’s never a chance of us taking anything like this match for granted, it’s not in the DNA.

"And it’s impossible to under-estimate the financial importance of the ‘Pompey game – by some way, historically, it’s our most profitable fixture of the season.

"The expectation is an attendance in excess of 2,000, more than double our average league attendance, and that will reall get the season off on a positive note.”

McInnes was at the Pompey helm throughout the fan-owned era before standing down just before the Eisners bought the club – and took over Gosport soon afterwards. He is of course the two clubs from either side of Portsmouth Harbour have succesful 2024-25 seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Gosport, to quote McInnes’ former Fratton manager Paul Cook, they have to ‘go again’. The chairman said: “The inexplicable penalty decision and an equally bizarre appointment of an elderly assistant referee who we felt couldn’t physically ‘run the line’ left a bitter taste that won’t easily dilute – football can be a cruel game!

“It’s a matter of great credit to all involved, especially the coaches, players and indeed travelling supporters, that the bizarre spectacle was taken with a lack of animus, observing a season’s work destroyed in such a fashion.

“Pat and Joe were the first to approach me and motivate a ‘let’s have another go’ mentality and their backroom staff remains broadly the same.

"Players as usual come and go for various reasons, most often financial, and this season’s challenge is to attempt to maintain a level of sanity with player demands, in competition with numerous clubs’ apparent desire to meet them, spiralling out of control. We will not and cannot go there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football is and will always be about expectations and provided they’re mainly on-field aspiration and not simply off-field demands that’s fine.

"We will strive to be competitive, play an attractive possession-based game, building on improving individual and team performance, primarily through coaching.”

And McInnes will follow Pompey’s Championship adventure with great interest – doubtless getting to Fratton when his Privett role allows.

"What an achievement to get back to a league status which if we’re being honest is our (Pompey’s) natural and historical level,” he enthused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course it comes with some huge challenges financially, especially for an ownership regime that’s been true to its word in way of investment as opposed to loans and debt piling, as befits most clubs, especially at Championship level where I understand the debt to income ratio is not far short of unsustainable.

"Pompey can move forward with confidence with a tried and tested recruitment team no doubt experiencing a quantum leap in demands and expectations from players and agents alike, but it’s likely despite last season’s strategy of minimising the ‘loan’ market in favour of owned players, expediency if not common sense will necessitate flexibility in that area.

"The existing squad already sport a number of players proven at Championship level so one I think sensibly assumes that three or four recruits proven at the level would see Pompey safely acquire a position comfortably mid-table.

“Of course the ‘ace in the hole’ is and will always be Fratton Park - its continued old school and fervent atmosphere has actually been enhanced if anything by the sensitive upgrades and still offers a chastening experience to any opposition. We look forward greatly to playing them on Tuesday.”

Gosport Borough v Pompey; Tuesday, July 16, 7pm. Tickets are £10; £5 concessions.