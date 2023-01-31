That’s the verdict of former Express FM commentator Niall McCaughan, who now works as a presenter, commentator, panellist at MUTV.

John Mousinho had made it clear recruiting a new central defender was his transfer window priority, with the 22-year-old fitting the bill.

He will immediately challenge Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler for a first-team spot, with Barnsley visiting Fratton Park on Saturday.

McCaughan, who provided the Express FM commentary for Jamal Lowe’s iconic promotion-winning double at Notts County in April 2017, has seen plenty of Bernard at Old Trafford.

And he is convinced the defender, who has also been on loan at Salford, will shine for Pompey.

McCaughan told The News: ‘I have never liked Sean Raggett with the ball at his feet, he scares me. Di’Shon is better at playing out from the back, but also has that physical element.

Di'Shon Bernard, on loan at Hull, competes with Everton's Ben Godfrey in the FA Cup third round last season. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

‘He can be quite roughneck at times, defends very physically, he's a solid player, quick for a centre-half, and more than good enough for the level.

‘The defender played well for Hull last season and, by all accounts they wanted to keep him, but United were quite keen to get him back in the mix, only to collect an injury.

‘No two ways about it, I think he’ll be a good addition, more than good enough to play for Pompey. The only question is is he going to be able to deal with a fair bit of pressure?

‘Salford don’t have a fanbase and Hull City sing “You’re getting mauled by the Tigers”, but I don’t think that’s quite as intense as Fratton Park!

Di'Shon Bernard has joined Pompey on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘But then again he has played for Manchester United and should know what it’s like to deal with pressure.

‘He will be a good addition, a proven Championship performer, and while Ryley Towler looks more elegant on the ball, Di’Shon also has that capability, although that’s not what he is known for.

‘A bit like Raggett, he is defence first and foremost, but in terms of his ball-carrying ability, if that’s the way Mousinho wants to go he, Di’Shon is a better option – and younger.’

With injury impacting his availability at United, Bernard made his competitive comeback in the Papa Johns Trophy at Bolton in December.

Featuring for 88 minutes, his side lost 4-0 to the League One outfit, marking their elimination from the competition.

In January, he featured twice for United’s under-21s in Premier League 2 fixtures against Fulham and West Ham, captaining them on both occasions.

Although he was taken off at half-time in the latter which, having taken place on January 20, represents his most recent outing.

McCaughan added: ‘The only thing I am concerned about with Di’Shon is he hasn’t played much competitive football this season.

‘There have been two Premier League 2 matches and a Papa Johns Trophy game against Bolton – that’s just three games all season.