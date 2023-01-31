News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: Portsmouth confirm Manchester United arrival - but player hunt continues on deadline day

Pompey have confirmed the signing of Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard.

By Neil Allen
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 3:05pm

The 22-year-old has joined on loan for the remainder of the season and ends the Blues’ search for a centre-half.

Bernard has featured once for Manchester United’s first-team, starting against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019.

Otherwise his career has been spent on loan at Hull and Salford in recent years, earning precious game time to aid his development.

He made 28 appearances for Hull last season, including 24 Championship starts, while, in 2020-21, Bernard turned out 31 times for Salford in League Two, although was cup-tied for the March 2021 Papa Johns Trophy final against Pompey.

The defender represents the Blues’ third signing of the window following the additions of Ryley Towler and Matt Macey.

Pompey are also in the market for an attacking player, with Fleetwood’s Paddy Lane in the frame ahead of the transfer deadline day’s 11pm closure.

Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard has joined Pompey on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC
