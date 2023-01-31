The 22-year-old has joined on loan for the remainder of the season and ends the Blues’ search for a centre-half.

Bernard has featured once for Manchester United’s first-team, starting against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019.

Otherwise his career has been spent on loan at Hull and Salford in recent years, earning precious game time to aid his development.

He made 28 appearances for Hull last season, including 24 Championship starts, while, in 2020-21, Bernard turned out 31 times for Salford in League Two, although was cup-tied for the March 2021 Papa Johns Trophy final against Pompey.

The defender represents the Blues’ third signing of the window following the additions of Ryley Towler and Matt Macey.