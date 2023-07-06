The 32-year-old said being handed the armband by John Mousinho in front of his team-mates during their pre-season training camp in Spain this week came as a complete surprise.

But the Buckland ace insisted he’ll wear it with pride, with the life-long Blues fan claiming it to be a ‘big moment’ in his career.

Pack steps up to skipper the Fratton Park club following this summer’s departure of Clark Robertson.

It’s a role he undertook on numerous occasions last season, following his return to PO4 from Cardiff in June 2022.

And to be handed the responsibility on a full-time basis represents a huge privilege for Pack.

The midfielder said: ‘Everyone knows about my affiliation to Pompey and just what it means to me and I’m so pleased.

‘I led the side on several occasions last season, but to be announced as captain of the team I support is a big moment in my career.

Marlon Pack leads Pompey out for their final game of the 2022-23 season against Wycombe

‘I’ve already lived the dream of most kids from Portsmouth just by playing for this club, so it’s a real honour.

‘It caught me off guard when the gaffer announced it to the whole squad and the staff – that was a really nice touch.

‘We’ve got a few leaders in this squad – some will be vocal and others will lead by example. We all want to be driving each other on and that’s key for a successful team.

‘I don’t think being captain will change my approach too much, but there’s added responsibility, such as making sure the new lads are comfortable and just being there for the group.’

Mousinho, who has welcomed nine new additions to the Pompey ranks this summer, said Pack was the natural choice to become club captain.

He said: ‘Marlon is obviously someone who cares about this club a lot and he’s a real leader.

‘That will always be the case, whether he’s wearing the armband or not, but we felt he was the natural choice to be named captain.’

Pack made 37 appearances and scored five times for the Blues last term.

It was his first season back at Fratton Park following his 2011 departure as a 20-year-old, when he had two senior appearances for the club under his belt.

During his 11 years away, the Pompey supporter played for Cheltenham, Bristol City and Cardiff.