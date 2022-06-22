Portsmouth fight off Shrewsbury, Bristol City and Derby to bring ex-Cardiff man Marlon Pack back home

Pompey have announced Marlon Pack as their first signing of the summer.

By Neil Allen
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:30 pm
Marlon Pack has returned to Fratton Park for a second spell. Picture: Portsmouth FC
The former Cardiff midfielder joins on a two-year deal for an emotional homecoming.

Buckland lad Pack emerged through the Blues’ youth set-up to make two first-team appearances, before being released by Steve Cotterill in the summer of 2011.

Now aged 31, the boyhood Pompey fan is back on the south coast, representing Danny Cowley’s maiden recruit ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Pack, who has spent the last seven seasons in the Championship, will train with his new Blues team-mates for the first time tomorrow.

And Pompey have finally got their man after seeing off interest from Derby, Shrewsbury and Bristol City among others to capture his signature.

