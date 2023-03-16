That’s the verdict of James Piercy, sports editor of the Bristol Post, who believes the former Pompey man is one of their best players at present.

Following a disappointing start to life at the Memorial Ground, coupled with a knee injury, the 30-year-old has roared into form of late.

With three of his seven league goals arriving in the last month, Marquis has reclaimed his place in Joey Barton’s team.

That’s nine in 32 appearances overall this season – and, on Saturday, the on-song striker will line up against Pompey.

Piercy told The News: ‘You would have to say John Marquis is playing very well and arguably the best performer of the last month, certainly in the top three.

‘But if you had asked me a month ago, when he had a difficult route back into the team, then it would have been a slightly different answer.

‘At the start of the season, it didn’t quite click for him. He moved his family to this part of the world, he needed to adapt to the new playing system and patience was needed.

Former Pompey striker John Marquis has been in impressive form for Bristol Rovers of late. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty

‘Meanwhile, Aaron Collins was on fire and Josh Coburn, a loan signing from Middlesbrough, enjoyed a very good start – so Marquis lost his place.

‘He then sustained a nasty knee injury, which kept him out for almost two months. When he returned, he couldn’t get into the team, but there was no sulking and being cheesed off.

‘Instead he knuckled down and what has stood out has been Marquis’ absolutely relentless work-rate. In a fundamental young team, as one of the senior pros he has set an excellent example.

‘This is a player with nothing to prove, but he has been taking physical knocks, occupying defenders, running himself into the ground and put his body on the line for the sake of the team.

‘He put himself about at Oxford and Barnsley, then scored twice at Forest Green last weekend, the first goal arriving after he knocked the ball past a defender and sprinted past him to retrieve it.

‘It’s that relentless work-rate combined with lovely touches, first-time flicks, holding the ball up, his pressing, everything.

‘Joey Barton has massively talked up that part of Marquis’ game. He’s told us the striker is always taking part in extra training, working in the gym – a 30-year-old dedicated to making himself better.

‘Fans always love someone who tries and he has formed a bit of a bond with them. I will be amazed if he doesn’t start against Pompey.’

Marquis scored 38 goals in 127 appearances for the Blues after arriving in a £1m deal from Doncaster in the summer of 2019.

He departed in January 2021 for a minimal fee ahead of the expiry of his Fratton Park contract, initially joining Lincoln.