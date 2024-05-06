The final make-up of the 2024-25 Championship is still to be decided - but that doesn’t mean there’s no early favourites in the race for promotion.

So far, we know 18 of the 24 teams that will compete in English football’s second tier next season - including newly-crowned League One winners Pompey.

It also includes Derby, who finished runners-up behind the Blues, and Sheffield United, whose relegation from the Premier League has already been confirmed.

But until both the League One and Championship play-offs winners are decided, along with who else from the top flight drops down with the Blades, Pompey & Co will have to wait to see exactly where next season’s schedule takes them.

John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes can, of course, still crack on with their transfer plans ahead of their second-tier return. Another squad reshuffle looks on the cards after the Blues decided to part ways with 10 of their out-of-contract players, so there’s plenty of work to be done in that respect.

How well that process goes is anyone’s guess at this point. But there’s clearly confidence that Pompey can build on the remarkable success they’ve enjoyed this season.