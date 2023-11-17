It’s been a season to savour so far for Pompey as they top the League One table.
But who are the players who’ve shone brightest so far? And who are the men who have failed to come up to scratch to date?
Blues writer Jordan Cross has assessed John Mousinho’s squad, given his view on their performances and rated their efforts to this point in the campaign.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Ryan Schofield - 6
Clear now that Schofield is back-up to Will Norris and looked shaky at times in his early outings, albeit amid penalty saves against Fulham under-21s and Peterborough. Came back strongly, however, in his Trophy outings at Leyton Orient where he had a strong claim to being Pompey's best performer. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Will Norris - 7
Has been outstanding at times this season with stops at crucial moments which have undoubtedly add to Pompey's points total. On top of that, a level of distribution certainly worthy of belonging at a higher level. However, slightly blotted his copybook with goals conceded against Charlton and arguably Chesterfield - overall though in healthy credit. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Connor Ogilvie - 7
Been his usual reliable and dependable self but injury has impacted his season much more than previously at PO4. Really intriguing battle with Jack Sparkes at left-back on his return with their attributes so varied. Photo: Jason Brown