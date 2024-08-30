'A top prospect': Portsmouth boss' delight at signing Premier League starlet after long chase

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 16:48 BST
Pompey have finally succeeded in their long-running pursuit of ‘top prospect’ Ibane Bowat.

And John Mousinho is delighted with a 15th capture of a busy transfer window.

The central defender has joined for an undisclosed fee from Fulham, signing a three-year deal with a club option,

Crucially, it bolsters what has temporarily been a problem position for the Blues early in their Championship campaign.

Ibane Bowat in action for Fulham Under-21s against Liverpool in November 2022. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesIbane Bowat in action for Fulham Under-21s against Liverpool in November 2022. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Ibane Bowat in action for Fulham Under-21s against Liverpool in November 2022. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 21-year-old never played first-team football for the Cottagers, instead featuring on loan with Austrian club TSV Hartberg and Dutch side Den Bosch.

And with Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre and Regan Poole missing last week’s 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough, Bowat represents a timely addition.

Head coach Mousinho told Pompey’s official website: ‘Ibane has been a target of ours for quite a while and we’re delighted to get him through the door.

“He’s a promising young defender, who has already got a couple of loans under his belt at a high level of European football.

‘We believe he can have a positive impact on the squad right away, as well as being a top prospect for the future.

‘Ibane is a cultured and athletic player, who’s comfortable on the ball and also enjoys his defending.’

It remains to be seen whether Bowat was registered in time to be eligible for tomorrow’s visit of Sunderland, although he did train with his new team-mates this morning.

Last weekend, right-back Jordan Williams had to switch to the centre of defence to partner Ryley Towler in the 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Bowat has featured five times for Scotland Under-21s, while before Fulham spent time in Chelsea’s Academy set-up.

