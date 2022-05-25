Reports claim the Blues will rival Ipswich in a race to sign the 23-year-old who has been transfer-listed at Deepdale.

The former Coventry man spent last season on loan at Wigan where he amassed 16 appearances for Leam Richardson’s title-winning side.

To get an insight into the midfielder, we spoke to Progress with Unity - Wigan Athletic Podcast presenter Barry Wothington who gave us an insight into the midfielder.

Here’s what he said...

‘Tom is a very gifted player, a great midfielder. However, he didn’t get much of a look in at Wigan and became more of a cover player.

‘He did pick up two man-of-the-match awards during his time, but what restricted him was that Leam Richardson liked to play with two holding midfield players and Bayliss isn’t a player like that.

‘He likes to be a player who wins the ball and pushes on from the centre of midfield.

‘He’s got a good range of passing, he likes to drive from the central midfield role, has a real good quality in possession, but he isn’t someone you would class as a gutsy midfielder who will get stuck into challenges.

‘There was a lot of debate among the Latics fan base asking if he was available this summer, even though we ended up in the Championship, that we should take him on board because he is still young.

‘You do wonder if a team has paid big money for a player and they’re not playing, is there an issue? I was really unsure about him when we signed him.

‘His first game at Wigan was an absolute shocker, but it was in the Papa John’s Trophy.

‘His performances did pick up, though, and he was a good squad player to have.

‘He would be a bit of a steal because he’s got a lot of potential but the position we wanted him to play, he just didn’t fit that position.

‘If Danny Cowley wanted a defensive midfielder, I’d say he isn’t that and he definitely isn’t like Tom Naylor.

‘He’s a confidence player and when he had a poor performance the crowd got on his back and there was a nervousness and panic when he got on the ball.

‘If Pompey and Ipswich want to go for promotion, he’s probably not the type of player that will be starting every week.