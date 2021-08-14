A win for the people of Portsmouth - Danny Cowley's Crewe Alexandra verdict

Danny Cowley

Fans returned to PO4 for their first time in earnest since the Covid-19 pandemic against Crewe today, as their side delivered a 2-0 win.

Second-half goals from John Marquis and Marcus Harness did the damage after a first half in which pressure couldn’t be converted into a breakthrough.

Cowley could see plenty of positives in his side’s play as things shape up nicely at this early stage of the season.

He said: ‘It was a good day for the people of Portsmouth, it was good day today – this was for them.

‘It was a performance which warranted the win, there’s still plenty to work on but there’s good signs and it’s a step in the right direction.

‘In the first half we had too many touches in the final third and didn’t execute properly.

‘We maybe weren’t ruthless enough but I was pleased we got the balance right between being purposeful and not forcing the play.

‘We want to play quick but we don’t want to force the play.