Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Pompey’s 4-0 defeat to Derby.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X as the Blues’ four-match unbeaten run came to a dramatic halt as they registered their eighth league defeat of the season.

@AdamRichE2: Absolute joke that was tonight. That should have been double than what it was, lucky it was Derby and not someone at the top. Derby showed they’re better prepared for this level than we are. Cannot even blame Mourinho. It comes from the top.

@Roydini25: I don’t think I’ve ever watched a worse Pompey performance than this one.

@BenParish1: Let's just not play any evening away games again this season.

@Luke313131: I honestly don't think the Eisners have given enough consideration to the absolute catastrophic meltdown and subsequent obliteration of trust this fanbase will go through if we're lining up against tiny league one clubs like Lincoln, Stevenage and Bolton next season.

@ChrisRe43862970: If it means the last few shoots of optimism hasn’t masked over the fact we need 3/4 first team starters in January could be a blessing.

@fletcherg003: Dreadful! No spine, no talent, no creativity: we need investment in experience and class!

@caseytwo: Unfortunately about 10 players will have to move on in January and 6 proven Championship level players need to come in if we have any chance of staying up.

@Shrewd_Berry: Dross. Shambolic. But not consistent with our overall championship performance levels. This has to be put to bed and we need to get back to what we have seen the past month. Huge period coming up on and off the pitch. Believe. PUP.

@PompeyHazza9: Desperately need some more Championship quality for the first team and for the bench.

@JamesIngle: That was a genuine disgrace of a performance. Zero creativity is one thing but lack of effort and a ridiculously low second ball win %, is another. Not good enough.

@Danny_PFC_Hampe: Made Stoke, Cardiff and Derby look like prime Barcelona.

@d_grayer: Pathetic to watch. Trying to compete in that standard with players bought in on the cheap was always gonna be a struggle.