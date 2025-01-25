Despite an even start, four goals in 19 first-half minutes condemned John Mousinho’s men to a seventh-straight defeat on the road.
The Blues boss had rested five of his players and West Brom gleefully took advantage, albeit Nicolas Schmid gifting them the opening two goals with handling errors.
Thomas Waddingham came off the bench and marked his debut with a goal deep in stoppage time for a rare moment of joy for those travelling supporters as it finished 5-1.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 2
Had an absolute shocker. Opened the floodgates on 25 minutes when he fumbled Mowatt’s shot into the net, then, five minutes later, spilled Johnston’s shot and Diangana capitalised to make it 2-0. Not coming back from that. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 3
(Replaced by Callum Lang on 69 mins) Restored to right-back with Williams rested and was torn apart. Too easily beaten by Johnston for the second goal and not great for the fifth either. Had a horrible match. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Marlon Pack - 3
Defensively looks a completely different player away from home. Will be disappointed with his involvement in second goal and also the exposure of the offside trap for the fourth. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 4
Gets credit for a brilliant covering block to keep out Diangana’s goal-bound shot in the first half and another crucial block on Styles. Pick of the defence, but that’s not saying a lot. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.