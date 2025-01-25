Nicolas Schmid is in disbelief after Pompey conceded their fourth goal of the first half in the humiliating defeat at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesNicolas Schmid is in disbelief after Pompey conceded their fourth goal of the first half in the humiliating defeat at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Nicolas Schmid is in disbelief after Pompey conceded their fourth goal of the first half in the humiliating defeat at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Absolute shocker, Completely disappeared, Take a bow lad': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against West Brom

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 17:02 GMT
Wretched Pompey were blown apart by West Brom in 5-1 defeat to once again expose their away problem.

Despite an even start, four goals in 19 first-half minutes condemned John Mousinho’s men to a seventh-straight defeat on the road.

The Blues boss had rested five of his players and West Brom gleefully took advantage, albeit Nicolas Schmid gifting them the opening two goals with handling errors.

Thomas Waddingham came off the bench and marked his debut with a goal deep in stoppage time for a rare moment of joy for those travelling supporters as it finished 5-1.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Had an absolute shocker. Opened the floodgates on 25 minutes when he fumbled Mowatt’s shot into the net, then, five minutes later, spilled Johnston’s shot and Diangana capitalised to make it 2-0. Not coming back from that.

2. Zak Swanson - 3

Had an absolute shocker. Opened the floodgates on 25 minutes when he fumbled Mowatt's shot into the net, then, five minutes later, spilled Johnston's shot and Diangana capitalised to make it 2-0. Not coming back from that.

(Replaced by Callum Lang on 69 mins) Restored to right-back with Williams rested and was torn apart. Too easily beaten by Johnston for the second goal and not great for the fifth either. Had a horrible match.

3. Marlon Pack - 3

(Replaced by Callum Lang on 69 mins) Restored to right-back with Williams rested and was torn apart. Too easily beaten by Johnston for the second goal and not great for the fifth either. Had a horrible match.

Defensively looks a completely different player away from home. Will be disappointed with his involvement in second goal and also the exposure of the offside trap for the fourth.

4. Ryley Towler - 4

Defensively looks a completely different player away from home. Will be disappointed with his involvement in second goal and also the exposure of the offside trap for the fourth.

Gets credit for a brilliant covering block to keep out Diangana’s goal-bound shot in the first half and another crucial block on Styles. Pick of the defence, but that’s not saying a lot.

Gets credit for a brilliant covering block to keep out Diangana's goal-bound shot in the first half and another crucial block on Styles. Pick of the defence, but that's not saying a lot.

