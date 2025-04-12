Rob Atkinson celebrates his last-gasp Pompey leveller to earn them a point in the 2-2 draw with Derby. Picture: Jason Brow/ProSportsImagesRob Atkinson celebrates his last-gasp Pompey leveller to earn them a point in the 2-2 draw with Derby. Picture: Jason Brow/ProSportsImages
Rob Atkinson celebrates his last-gasp Pompey leveller to earn them a point in the 2-2 draw with Derby. Picture: Jason Brow/ProSportsImages

'Absolute warrior, Surprise selection didn't come off, What a competitor': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Derby

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
A stoppage-time goal – on this occasion in Pompey’s favour – as they shared a draw with Derby.

The Rams appeared to be heading for a 2-1 victory at Fratton as the relegation clash entered six minutes of time added-on.

However, Rob Atkinson, who had earlier scored his maiden Pompey goal before putting through into his own net, rode to the rescue by heading home Nicolas Schmid’s long goal kick.

Days earlier the Blues lost in agonising circumstances at Coventry, now they had earned a precious point – and here are Neil Allen’s player ratings...

Had no chance with either goal, with others responsible for letting the crosses come in. Unlikely assist provider too for Atkinson's stoppage-time equaliser.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 7

Had no chance with either goal, with others responsible for letting the crosses come in. Unlikely assist provider too for Atkinson's stoppage-time equaliser.

(Replaced on 78 mins by Terry Devlin) - The fact he was straight back into the side after two matches out injured demonstrates Mousinho’s faith in the right-back. Solid enough and out of position for the cross for the second goal.

2. Zak Swanson - 6

(Replaced on 78 mins by Terry Devlin) - The fact he was straight back into the side after two matches out injured demonstrates Mousinho's faith in the right-back. Solid enough and out of position for the cross for the second goal.

Another whole-hearted display against another central-defensive partner, this time Rob Atkinson. Battled away manfully.

3. Regan Poole - 7

Another whole-hearted display against another central-defensive partner, this time Rob Atkinson. Battled away manfully.

Absolute warrior. A welcome return to the side after nine games injured and having only come back into training this week. Instantly makes Blues a better side, but no-one could see three goals. Of which one was obviously an own goal.

4. Rob Atkinson - 8

Absolute warrior. A welcome return to the side after nine games injured and having only come back into training this week. Instantly makes Blues a better side, but no-one could see three goals. Of which one was obviously an own goal.

