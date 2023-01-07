And the upcoming central defender revealed his delight at making the move to the League One outfit.

The 20-year-old made the switch to the south coast on Friday, sealing an undisclosed deal from Bristol City - which is rumoured to be in the region of £30,000.

Indeed, the centre-back penned a three-and-a-half year deal, which will see him remain at PO4 until at least the summer of 2025.

Towler’s arrival became the Blues’ maiden signing of the January window as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of a vitally-important second half of the campaign.

The former Grimsby man also registered sporting director Richard Hughes’ first deal since his appointment in September.

After Danny Cowley’s sacking on Monday, the 34-year-old has been the key to the Blues’ recruitment as they eye a new head coach.

That was echoed by the youngster, who admitted he was raring to kick-start his Fratton Park career.

He posted on his Instagram account: ‘Absolutely delighted to sign for such a fantastic football club. I can’t wait to get started.

‘Looking forward to meeting you all at Fratton Park. Let’s get to work.’

But it won’t be the first time the defender experienced the PO4 atmosphere, when he came on as a second-half substitute during AFC Wimbledon’s 1-1 draw in the Papa John’s Trophy in November.

That was one of 24 appearances while on loan at the Dons, impressing under Jonnie Jackson in League Two during the opening months of the season.

His move to Fratton Park also saw the end of a 12-year stay at Bristol City, where he came through the ranks from youth level to the first-team at Ashton Gate.