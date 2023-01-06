The promising 20-year-old arrived from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, which is believed to be in the region of £30,000.

The central defender penned a three-and-a-half year deal at Fratton Park, which will see him remain on the south coast until at least the summer of 2025.

Indeed, the youngster impressed while on loan for AFC Wimbledon earlier in the first half of the campaign, where he featured 24 times for the League Two outfit.

Sporting director Richard Hughes revealed his delight after Towler’s arrival, which marked the Blues’ first signing of the January transfer window.

And he wasn’t the only figure to show their excitement, with the Fratton faithful jumping at the defender’s signing.

Attention over who could become Pompey’s new head coach was put on hold as Blues supporters shared their joy over the latest addition on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@pfcmccloud: Bassey’s at the wheellll tell me how good does it feelllll.

@CallumDowst: I dunno about doors but this has got the wheels rolling on the promotion train.

@joe121099: The Richard Hughes effect. Remember when we used to have these drawn out rumours only for them to collapse after weeks of back and fourths?

This one came out the blue yesterday and confirmed 24 hours later. Refreshing.

@fm_researcher: Respect to the club in its new direction. Impressive.

@FreshHaller: Hopefully can help open the door to the Championship!

@blakepfc: Some signing that, moved fast as well. You love to see it.

@dylan_ewart: He will lead this club to monumental things.

@Captain_Outram: Surprised we are signing players without a manager but that’s the bonus of having a sporting director I guess.

@pompeanut1898: Love him already. Bet he’s a laugh in the changing room.