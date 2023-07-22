Pompey destroyed Crawley 9-1 in a below-closed-doors friendly this afternoon.
Held at the Blues’ Hilsea training ground, the game consisted of four 30 minute periods, involving 22 players, and developed into a rout, with seven goals after the hour mark.
Kusini Yengi grabbed three, with other scorers including Anthony Scully, Colby Bishop, Tom Lowery, Christian Saydee and Zak Swanson.
Inevitably with an emphatic result such as that, there were a number of very strong performances – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
(Replaced by Josh Oluwayemi on 91 mins) Had very little to do apart from picking the ball out of the net when Harry Forster netted. Not afraid to come off his line and has enjoyed a solid start to life at Fratton Park so far, albeit in friendlies. Photo: Portsmouth FC
2. Zak Swanson - 7
(Replaced by Harry Jewitt-White on 61 mins) Lovely right-footed volley, brimming with superb technique, from the edge of the area to give Pompey the lead. Always keen to get forward from right-back and picked up right where he left off after injury in February
Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch Photo: Rogan
3. Ryley Towler - 6
(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 61 mins) Not his usual self and looked below par on occasions, caught out of position and sloppy in possession. Put it down to a rare off-day. Played on the left-hand side of defence. Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Regan Poole - 7
(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 48 mins) A first glimpse of him in Pompey colours since arriving from Lincoln. Operated as the right-sided centre-half and looked in control, while demonstrating some composed moments on the ball, using it well. Photo: Portsmouth FC