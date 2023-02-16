But the Blues sporting director sees that pressure as a huge privilege.

And he’s absolutely convinced the direction of travel the club is heading is the best route to delivering success.

He’s also demonstrated his recruitment nous with the permanent signings of Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane, with the former arriving while the Blues were conducting their search for a new manager.

Meanwhile, Friday’s appointment of Chelsea underage coach Jon Harley as assistant head coach was another indicator of the path the club is taking.

Hughes is front and centre of all these key moves, ensuring he’s an important and trusted figure within the corridors of power at Fratton Park.

That’s a huge undertaking – and something the 34-year-old doesn’t take lightly.

Sporting director Richard Hughes

But having complete faith in the work undertaken makes Hughes confident that the results demanded by all associated with the club will follow.

‘Absolutely’, said Hughes, when asked if he felt pressure following another significant move in the appointment of Harley.

‘It was something I was told when we were going through this process and I think it’s a famous quote – “pressure is a privilege”.

‘It absolutely is and I don’t take it for granted because I know how important this football club is to everyone.

‘All we’re asking is that people stick with us with what we’re trying to do and hopefully they’ll see the benefits and results.

‘It is a huge pressure but, again, it’s not one that we take lightly at all.

‘We’ve put a lot of thought process, a lot of time and structure into how we’re trying to progress forward and we’re confident we’ll see some results of that.

‘We’ll keep building the football club so it’s a club everyone is proud of again. It could be really successful.’

Hughes added he’ll not flinch from making more big calls that will influence Pompey moving forward – even when each decision fall under immense scrutiny.

‘Rightly so (that everything is scrutinised),’ he said.

‘We’re not trying to make decisions that just fly against the wall of convention. We’re trying to make decisions that we think are going to help us in the short term and long term – and everything in between.

‘And that’s why we’ve made the strategic decisions that we have.

‘Ryley’s had a big impact since he’s come into the team and we’re really pleased that he’s part of the organisation.

‘John’s had an uplift and Jon Harley’s come in and brought an energy, as has Zesh Rehman.