The Blues have officially unveiled the Chelsea development coach as John Mousinho’s right-hand man, with the 43-year-old already getting down to work ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Lincoln.

His appointment comes nearly 10 years following his Fratton Park exit, after Harley featuring 26 times for Pompey during the 2012-13 season.

And his return to PO4 is one the Blues are clearly excited about, with the former left-back spending the good part of the past decade honing his coaching skills at Stamford Bridge.

That has seen Harley help guide the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Billy Gilmour into regulars at Chelsea and elsewhere.

It’s that excellent track record and his natural fit with the way Pompey are planning for the future that made him the ‘outstanding candidate’.

Head coach Mousinho said: ‘Jon had a fantastic playing career and competed at the top, while he’s had 10 years working with Chelsea at the highest level of development football.

‘He was the outstanding candidate during the recruitment process and knowing him from my time on the Pro Licence, he’s a great guy who’s going to fit in with what we’re trying to do here.

New Pompey No2 Jon Harley

‘Jon is an excellent coach and Chelsea have a great track record of bringing through players to feature in their first team or have good careers elsewhere – he’s had a big role in that.

‘That was a big part in coming here because we also want to bring young players in here and help to develop them.

‘We wanted to make sure that we got the right person and it takes time to go through the list, but we were thorough and robust because this a crucial appointment.’

Sporting director Richard Hughes, who led the search for the Blues’ No2 along with Mousinho, said Harley will prove a ‘great asset’.

He said: ‘We spoke to quite a few people and both John and I were really impressed with Jon.

‘His face would light up whenever he talked about Pompey and you can tell he has an affinity for this football club.

‘Coupled with his coaching background – where he’s spent 10 years with Chelsea and worked with some of the best talents in the country – he’s going to add value.