Goals from Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, substitute Kusini Yengi and an own goal from O’s defender Omar Beckles helped the Fratton Park side cruise to victory at Brisbane Road

The 1,246 Blues supporters who made the trip to the capital were in fine voice throughout the game and afterwards as they celebrated a win that maintains the side’s unbeaten start to the season.

But those inside the ground weren’t the only ones registering their thoughts on a good away performance.

The Twitterati have also been sharing their thoughts.

Here’s what they said in the immediate aftermath on the win in east London.

@HazzaTWood96: First three points, first away victory in League One of the season, get in. A clean sheet, Pack, Bishop, Yengi and an og to boot to see off a great victory away at Orient, PUP.

@FookingEll: Yengi absolutely loving it. Great buzz around the place. Hard not to be excited for what’s to come.

@jackfurlongg: Great performance all round! Robertson looks like some player.

@ClemFF3: Refusing to get carried away but a 4-0 away win is certainly a statement. If we’ve already gelled on the pitch, we’ll be right up there come April. Class.

@the3rdmitchell: Gritty at times but clinical when it mattered.

@PFC_MarcB: Bishop × Yengi x Saydee = Toddy x Yakubu x Pericard I don't make the rules... I just do the math #Pompey.

@AlexFmedia1: Bishop off the Mark is huge. Good competition for Yengi who’s really hit the ground running. Always the option of them playing together with Yengi out wide as well.

@MikePompey: John Mousinho is now unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions. Let it continue Tuesday :) We have a good squad depth this season! Yengi is doing something we didn't do last season, which is making an impact off the bench!

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I do like what I see in Robertson! Early days but good signs.

@MammothEU: Our recruitment has been bloody fantastic.

@Boiing2022: Great result, couldn't ask for anything more away from home.

@AdamRichE2: Better 2nd half than 1st half, but overall a dominant performance by #Pompey. Everyone played well, and Yengi, well he’s just a cult hero already!