The Blues missed a string of chances as they produced their best away performance of the season against the second-placed Sheffield United.
Colby Bishop, Colby Bishop and Connor Ogilvie failed to take glorious opportunities, before substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi won it in the 73rd minute.
Earlier, Ogilvie converted the impressive Josh Murphy’s cross to level three minutes after Gustavo Hamer had opened the scoring. And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Sheffield, England, 8th February 2025. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Sheffield United goes close to scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Pompey agonisingly slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Nicolas Schmid - 7
Conceded two goals but overall had very little to do apart from turning one Harry Clarke first-half header around the post. Cannot be faulted for goals. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson - 7
Was caught upfield for United’s opener, but settled down and produced another solid defensive display and a willing output on the overlap down the right. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 82 mins) Has elevated Pompey’s defending to another level. His reading of the game is superb and always there in the right place at the right time. Photo: Jason Brown