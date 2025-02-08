'Absolutely on fire. How did he miss. Fantastic signing': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Sheffield United

Published 8th Feb 2025
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 18:25 BST

Pompey slipped to an agonising defeat at Sheffield United when they could well have been toasting victory.

The Blues missed a string of chances as they produced their best away performance of the season against the second-placed Sheffield United.

Colby Bishop, Colby Bishop and Connor Ogilvie failed to take glorious opportunities, before substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi won it in the 73rd minute.

Earlier, Ogilvie converted the impressive Josh Murphy’s cross to level three minutes after Gustavo Hamer had opened the scoring. And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Pompey agonisingly slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Pompey agonisingly slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

Conceded two goals but overall had very little to do apart from turning one Harry Clarke first-half header around the post. Cannot be faulted for goals.

Conceded two goals but overall had very little to do apart from turning one Harry Clarke first-half header around the post. Cannot be faulted for goals.

Was caught upfield for United’s opener, but settled down and produced another solid defensive display and a willing output on the overlap down the right.

Was caught upfield for United's opener, but settled down and produced another solid defensive display and a willing output on the overlap down the right.

(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 82 mins) Has elevated Pompey’s defending to another level. His reading of the game is superb and always there in the right place at the right time.

(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 82 mins) Has elevated Pompey's defending to another level. His reading of the game is superb and always there in the right place at the right time.

