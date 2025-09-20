'Absolutely shocking, Heart-breaking injury, Somehow got worse as game went on': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Sheffield Wednesday

John Mousinho’s men were abject throughout, a shadow of the side which claimed an admirable point at St Mary’s last week, and the struggling Owls fully deserved their 2-0 victory.
Barry Bannan and George Brown were the scorers, with the awful sight of Conor Shaughnessy pulling his hamstring during the second half adding to the Blues woes.
Here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Ben Killip - 5
A real mixed bag and, had it not been for Schmid’s deputy, the scoreline could have been greater. One great early save especially from Ingelsson’s diving header, but then beaten poorly for Bannan’s free-kick. Kicking suspect. Photo: Stephen Flynn
2. Zak Swanson - 5
(Replaced by Josh Knight on 46 mins) - Surely one of the few that could hold his head high after an abject first half, although it wasn’t difficult. Regardless, was withdrawn at half-time, with Regan Poole moving across to right-back. Photo: Simon Roe
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 5
(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 52 mins) Uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times, but it was a heart-breaking sight to see the Irishman pull up with a hamstring injury in the 52nd minute, which allowed Wednesday to grab their second. Really feel for the classy defender. Photo: Graham Hunt
4. Regan Poole - 6 - MOM
Having a fine season and rose above the mediocrity against Sheffield Wednesday as one of the better performers. Even moved to right back for the second half and continued to scrap for everything and also pop up in the Owls’ box to threaten. Photo: Graham Hunt