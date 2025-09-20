Regan Poole Defender of Portsmouth FC in action during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 20 September 2025.placeholder image
Regan Poole Defender of Portsmouth FC in action during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 20 September 2025.

'Absolutely shocking, Heart-breaking injury, Somehow got worse as game went on': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Sheffield Wednesday

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 17:12 BST
Dreadful Pompey slumped to a Fratton Park defeat as Sheffield Wednesday collected their first Championship win of the season.

John Mousinho’s men were abject throughout, a shadow of the side which claimed an admirable point at St Mary’s last week, and the struggling Owls fully deserved their 2-0 victory.

Barry Bannan and George Brown were the scorers, with the awful sight of Conor Shaughnessy pulling his hamstring during the second half adding to the Blues woes.

Here are our Pompey player ratings...

A real mixed bag and, had it not been for Schmid’s deputy, the scoreline could have been greater. One great early save especially from Ingelsson’s diving header, but then beaten poorly for Bannan’s free-kick. Kicking suspect.

1. Ben Killip - 5

A real mixed bag and, had it not been for Schmid's deputy, the scoreline could have been greater. One great early save especially from Ingelsson's diving header, but then beaten poorly for Bannan's free-kick. Kicking suspect.

(Replaced by Josh Knight on 46 mins) - Surely one of the few that could hold his head high after an abject first half, although it wasn’t difficult. Regardless, was withdrawn at half-time, with Regan Poole moving across to right-back.

2. Zak Swanson - 5

(Replaced by Josh Knight on 46 mins) - Surely one of the few that could hold his head high after an abject first half, although it wasn't difficult. Regardless, was withdrawn at half-time, with Regan Poole moving across to right-back.

(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 52 mins) Uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times, but it was a heart-breaking sight to see the Irishman pull up with a hamstring injury in the 52nd minute, which allowed Wednesday to grab their second. Really feel for the classy defender.

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 5

(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 52 mins) Uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times, but it was a heart-breaking sight to see the Irishman pull up with a hamstring injury in the 52nd minute, which allowed Wednesday to grab their second. Really feel for the classy defender.

Having a fine season and rose above the mediocrity against Sheffield Wednesday as one of the better performers. Even moved to right back for the second half and continued to scrap for everything and also pop up in the Owls’ box to threaten.

4. Regan Poole - 6 - MOM

Having a fine season and rose above the mediocrity against Sheffield Wednesday as one of the better performers. Even moved to right back for the second half and continued to scrap for everything and also pop up in the Owls' box to threaten.

