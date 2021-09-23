Academy goal machine Alfie Stanley finds new home after being told he had no Portsmouth future

The striker has made his next move following his summer departure, after agreeing a deal in the seventh tier with Dorchester Town.

Stanley sealed the move to the Southern League premier division outfit last night, and will go into contention for their trip to Harrow Borough this weekend.

Dorchester then face Truro City before taking on Gosport Borough at The Avenue next weekend.

Stanley had trials including a spell with Burnley’s under-23s after being told he was on his way from PO4.

Borough boss Shaun Gale was keen on taking Stanley to Privett Park, after he departed the club he’d been at since the age of six.

The North End lad was initially offered fresh terms, before being later told the 12-month deal was no longer on the table.

After firing in a stack of goal at academy level, Stanley made two EFL Trophy appearances last term and was an unused sub a number of times in the league after Danny Cowley’s arrival.

Alfie Stanley has signed for Dorchester Town

Cowley stated he was looking to find Stanley a loan pathway for this season, but was unable to do so paving the way for his departure with no under-23 side in place at Fratton Park.

Dorchester boss Robbie Herrera believes the front man will be fit well into his side’s style of play.

Herrera said: ‘Alfie has come to us highly recommended.

‘He is sharp in and around the box and will suit our style of play. He will give us another attacking option and it will provide healthy competition.’

Stanley’s exit came amid a sizeable academy shake-up this summer, with a host of young hopefuls departing the club.

Harry Kavanagh, Gerard Storey Charlie Bell, Harvey Rew, Eoin Teggart and Harry Anderson were among those who left.

The players’ exits later prompted the departure of academy chief Mark Kelly, who had been left frustrated by the lack of under-23 set-up and players not remaining at the club to continue their development.

